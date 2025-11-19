Kevin Nash Shares Backstage Story From His First Match With Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his Kliq This podcast, including his first match with Eddie Guerrero.

Nash said, “The first time I ever got in the ring with him, Pac was working with him in Fayetteville. And so Scott said, ‘Are we going to feed Eddie?’ I said, ‘Oh man. Let’s just — let’s just get through.’ It was on TV too. And like Eddie and Pac had such a good match. It was just like we said, ‘F**k this, man.; We were feeding like a son of a b***h.”

On how talented Guerrero was as a performer:

“And Eddie was just — nobody had to go, ‘Hey, we’re on our way.’ I mean, he had eyes in the back of his head. He put a drop kick. I barely got over the rope and he was right there to catch me with a drop kick like at my chin, both feet, and to send me right back over. And that was a thing of beauty.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

