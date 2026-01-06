TNA Announces Joe Hendry For Genesis Pay-Per-View

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement this week to officially announce Joe Hendry for their TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view on January 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas, Texas area:

Joe Hendry Appears LIVE January 17 at TNA Genesis

Say his name and he appears!

As revealed by The Hardys on social media, Joe Hendry will be appearing LIVE at Genesis!

What does the former TNA World Champion have in store for TNA Wrestling’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2026?

TNA Wrestling presents Genesis LIVE January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Tickets are on-sale now at CurtisCulwellCenter.com.