Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 11/25/2025

WWE held its television tapings last night for the NXT Gold Rush week two special at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake (c) def. “Super” Sean Legacy to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship.

– Kendal Grey (c) def. Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Myles Borne def. Trick Williams in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match.

– Lei Ying Lee def. Kelani Jordan (c) and “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat Match to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

– Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley def. ZARIA to become the new WWE Speed Women’s Champion.