Neck Injury Forces WWE Star Out Of Action

A member of the WWE SmackDown roster has been forced to the sidelines, leaving his longtime partner to navigate the main roster alone. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Elton Prince is currently dealing with a neck issue that has put the future of one of WWE’s most charismatic tag teams on pause.

As a result, Kit Wilson has shifted into singles competition, with WWE yet to provide a detailed public medical update on Prince’s condition. Neck injuries are taken especially seriously in professional wrestling, as recovery timelines can be lengthy and, in some cases, career-altering.

Together, Prince and Wilson built a strong reputation as Pretty Deadly, standing out through their flamboyant presentation and consistent success in WWE’s developmental system. The duo captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championships in 2021 and later moved to the United States, where they unified the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles at Worlds Collide in 2022. Prince had already dealt with a separated shoulder in 2023, and his current neck problems have kept him out of action since May 2025.

In Prince’s absence, Wilson has undergone a notable rebrand on SmackDown. On the January 2, 2026, episode from Buffalo, New York, he debuted new ring gear and entrance music while declaring his intent to “redefine masculinity.” Despite the fresh presentation, Wilson has struggled to gain momentum as a singles babyface. His most recent match saw him defeated by the returning Matt Cardona, who halted Wilson’s push by hitting the Rough Ryder to secure the pinfall.

Pretty Deadly’s last match as a team took place on the May 2, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where they lost to Nathan Frazer and Axiom. While Wilson continues to forge ahead on his own for now, he has made it clear on social media that there is no intention for a permanent split, stressing that Pretty Deadly remains very much intact once Prince is healthy enough to return.

For now, WWE will continue navigating life with only one half of the team active, as fans await further updates on Elton Prince’s recovery.