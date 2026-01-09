Complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers From Berlin, Germany (1/9/2026)

The following are complete WWE SmackDown spoilers from Berlin, Germany for the January 9, 2026 episode.

Randy Orton & Trick Williams Kick Things Off

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome everyone to the show, and then we head down to ringside to get things officially off-and-running. The theme for “The Viper” hits and the Berlin crowd explodes and sings along as Randy Orton makes his way to the ring.

Once he settles inside the squared circle, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend soaks in the continued love from the German fans. His music dies down and he begins by welcoming the people of Berlin to WWE SmackDown. As he goes to continue, he is cut off by the theme for Trick Williams.

Williams, who is advertised to compete in singles action on today’s show against Rey Fenix, gives a Lash Legend alert before he tells Randy he has to stop him. He says everyone comes out and says it will be their year. Trick wants to be real.

He says a new star has arrived and his name is Trick Williams. He says he doesn’t know about Germany but every other country loves some Trick Willy. He is 6 foot 5, 250 pounds. He tells Randy to do the math. He says this isn’t 2006, it is 2026, let’s talk about it. Randy looks around and he asks Trick if he wants to talk about it.

Randy says he is 6 foot 5 and weighs 270 pounds. The only number that matters is 14 because that is how many world titles he has won. He says that Trick looks like a star and he oozes confidence. There is one thing he is not sure about. You chose to interrupt him. He says he doesn’t know if Trick has the brains.

Trick says he wants to be real. He says Randy is one of the best and he appreciates the nice words. You said he doesn’t have the brains, but he is out here to brush up against one of the greatest and steal the opportunity. Trick wants to talk about it.

He respects Randy and came to Berlin to put him on notice. This is the year of Trick Williams. Trick poses. Randy says he doesn’t know what they teach you in NXT, but you don’t turn your back on him. He will give him this one. Do it again and you won’t be whooping that trick, but he will be kicking your ass.

Trick knocks the mic out of Randy’s hand and Randy with a punch and uppercut followed by an IEDDT. Miz attacks Randy Orton and kicks him. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but Randy counters into an RKO. The lights go down as Randy makes his way up the aisle to wrap up the opening segment.

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

As Orton is heading up the entrance ramp, Rey Fenix makes his way out for his scheduled singles showdown against Trick Williams. As Fenix heads to the ring, he and Orton cross paths and bump fists. Orton says something to Fenix before they continue on their respective paths.

Fenix heads to the ring for opening action against the former NXT World Champion. They lock up and Trick pushes Rey away. Trick poses and he pushes Rey away again. Trick and Rey have words for each other. Trick pulls Rey down by the mask and Rey goes for a hip toss but Trick blocks it.

Rey lands on his feet and he gets a near fall with a rollup. Trick with a crucifix for a near fall. Rey with a sunset flip for a near fall. Trick pushes Rey away on a waist lock. Trick with a shoulder tackle. Rey with a forearm and Trick with a chop. Trick with a hard Irish whip.

Trick with chops and an Irish whip but Rey swings in the ropes and he connects with a shoulder. Rey with a wrist lock and he goes for a springboard move but Trick gets away. Rey hits a springboard drop kick that sends Trick to the floor. Rey teases a suicide dive and hangs in the ropes.

Trick with a jumping side kick and he gets a near fall. Trick with a kick. Trick with a tilt-a-whirl slam. Trick with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Trick sends Rey to the floor and Trick follows. Trick Irish whips Rey into the ring post and ring steps. Trick with chops.

Trick Irish whips Rey into the ring steps. Trick rolls Rey back into the ring and he Irish whips Rey and kicks him in the corner. Rey rolls to the floor. Rey gets back to the apron and he kicks Rey. Trick with a spinning back heel kick for a near fall.

Trick with punches. Rey with chops and Trick with a kick. Rey with a chop and Trick with a punch. Trick goes for a suplex but Rey with a knee to counter into an inside cradle for a near fall. Rey with a series of kicks and Trick goes to the mat.

Rey with forearms and Trick punches back. Rey with more forearms. Trick with a pop up uppercut for a near fall. Trick with a knee to the midsection and an Irish whip. Rey with a thrust kick. Rey goes for a rolling move but Trick gets Rey on his shoulders.

Rey with elbows to get to his feet. Rey with a kick in the corner. Rey with a chop and he puts Trick on the turnbuckles. Rey sets for a rana but Trick stops him. Rey with elbows to block a super uranage. Rey with a super rana for a near fall.

Rey goes up top and he goes for a moonsault but Trick gets his feet up. Trick with a cyclone kick for a near fall. Trick with a uranage for a near fall. Trick misses a splash into the corner and Rey with a springboard back heel kick and more kicks.

Rey with a tornado reverse DDT for a near fall. Rey with a scorpion kick and he hits the running kick on the top rope. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and he is caught by Trick. Rey with a victory roll for a near fall. Trick reverses and has a handful of tights for the three count.

Winner: Trick Williams

Backstage With Giulia

Byron Saxton is with Giulia and Kiana James. Byron asks what does last week’s win mean. She says the title is back where it belongs. Kiana says that Giulia is an asset whose upside has not been accounted for. Giulia says tonight she will make an example out of Alexa Bliss. She walks off as the show heads to a commercial break.

Backstage With Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre

We are back with a look back at last week’s Ambulance match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. Byron is with Damian Priest and he asks how is he feeling and what is next for 2026. Priest says he is hurting. He won some battles and lost some, but he won the war.

He sees some calling their shot for the title and he is putting his name in the hat. Drew McIntyre shows up and Damian says he knows how dangerous Drew is. Maybe you are champion after tonight. If that happens, maybe they get to go another round. Priest reminds Drew to tell everyone what happened the last time they met.

Drew says emotions are high. Not his emotions. Cody’s are high. The look on his face as he set the photo of Dusty and Cody on fire. He says he can only imagine the look on Cody’s face when he sees this. Drew then reveals a watch in his hand.

He says this is the watch that Dusty pawned to pay for Cody’s future. He says Cody will get disqualified in the first fall and all he will need is one more fall so he can finally become WWE Champion. Drew lets out a maniacal laugh to end the segment.

Alexa Bliss Confronted By Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Alexa is on the phone with Charlotte. She says she didn’t know about the match until today. She tells Charlotte to recover. Nia and Lash show up and ask if her friend has the sniffles. Lash says it is convenient that Charlotte is sick. Alexa says Nia and Lash don’t know what they are talking about and she walks to the ring.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Giulia (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Giulia has some words for Alexa and she pushes Alexa. Alexa pushes back and Giulia pushes back. Alexa with a side head lock. Giulia grabs Alexa by the hair and hits a suplex. Giulia with a running hip into the corner and she goes to the turnbuckles.

Giulia with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Giulia with a head butt and she tosses Alexa across the ring by the hair. Guilia goes to the floor when Alexa moves against the ropes. Alex with cannonball to Giulia off the apron.

Alexa sends Giulia back into the ring and Kiana trips Alexa and sets up Alexa for a hanging neck breaker off the apron to the floor. Giulia kicks Alexa in the back and returns to the ring. Kiana stands on Alexa’s hair. Alexa gets back into the ring and Giulia kicks Alexa.

Giulia stands on Alexa against the ropes. Giulia stretches Alexa in the ropes. Giulia with a drop kick to the back while Alexa is still in the ropes. Giulia gets a near fall. Giulia with a slam and she gets a near fall. Giulia gets another near fall.

Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Giulia chokes Alexa in the corner and in the ropes. Kiana with a forearm when the referee was dealing with Giulia. Alexa with a back elbow and a kick. Alexa with forearms. Giulia with a forearm but she runs into a boot.

Alexa with shoulder tackles and a series of strikes, ending with a drop kick. Alexa with a blockbuster for a near fall. Giulia with a head butt, but Alexa with an STO and a double knee drop but she misses a flip senton. Giulia with a near fall and a knee to the head.

Giulia goes for the Northern Lights Bomb but Alexa escapes and sets for Sister Abigail. Alexa releases the hold when Kiana gets in the ring. Alexa with a DDT to Giulia and then she punches Kiana. Lash pushes Alexa off the turnbuckles.

From there, we see Giulia connect with a Northern Lights Bomb for the three count. With the win she retains the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship. After the match, Nia and Lash get into the ring to calls Alexa a loser. Nia picks up Alexa and sends her to Lash for a punch. Lash pulls Alexa into the corner for aNIAlator. Nia sits on her.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s United States Championship: Giulia

Jordynne Grace Signs With SmackDown

Backstage, we see WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The blue brand boss-man congratulates former WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace on officially signing a contract to move up and join the SmackDown roster. Chelsea Green shows up and complains about Nick not giving her a rematch.

Nick asks Chelsea to welcome Grace to Smackdown. Green wants her re re rematch. Grace says she won’t be a diva and Alba tells Jordynne to act the right way. Nick says she was looking for an opponent for Grace and it will be Alba Fyre.

Backstage With Kit Wilson, Matt Cardona & Cody Rhodes

Kit Wilson says he chipped a tooth last week and he says Matt Cardona is the embodiment of toxic masculinity. Nick tells Kit to give him a moment and he closes the door on Kit. Byron is with Matt Cardona. He asks how does it feel to be back home. Matt says it has almost been six years and it feels great to be back.

He had three options. He could have been negative and bitter. He could have lived off the Zack Ryder name. He could have built the Matt Cardona name. Matt goes over to talk to Cody. Matt says he is not back just to be back. He is back to win the title. Cody says when he is done with Drew, they can talk.

The MFT’s vs. The Wyatt Sicks

After a quick video package looking back at the ongoing saga involving The MFT’s and The Wyatt Sicks, we return inside the arena for our next match of the evening, which features the two factions going at it. It will be Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis versus Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

The bell sounds and Loa and Lumis start and Loa with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Lumis with a shoulder tackle and drop kick. Gacy tags in and Lumis with a reverse atomic drop and a clothesline from Gacy. Lumis with a back senton and Gacy with a kick. Lumis and Gacy force Tama to the floor.

Gacy and Lumis with suicide dives. Both teams stand on the floor and JC and Nikki get involved in the stare down. Gacy and Loa get back into the ring and Gacy with a boot and he punches Tama to the floor. Talla with a clothesline to Gacy.

Gacy is sent into the turnbuckles and he kicks Gacy. Tama tags in and Loa with a forearm. They kick Gacy in the corner and Tama with an irish wip. Loa with a clothesline and Tama with a splash. Loa with a clothesline and Tama with a back senton.

Tama with punches and shoulders in the corner. Talla tags in and he hits a clothesline into the corner. Talla with an uppercut to Gacy. Talla with a forearm and back elbow. Talla with an elbow drop. Solo tags in and he suggests that Gacy make the tag but he hits Gacy in the back and follows with a head butt.

Gacy with punches but Solo with a punch. Solo with a hard Irish whip. Solo with a head butt and punches in the corner. The referee warns Solo but Solo goes back to the punches. Solo sets for a running hip into the corner and he hits it. Solo knocks Lumis and Howdy off the apron.

Tama tag in and he connects with double sledges to the back. Tama growls and Gacy punches Tama. Tama with a waist lock to keep Gacy from making the tag. Gacy with a handspring clothesline and he tags in Rowan. Rowan punches everyone. Rowan wtih a spinning back heel kick to Tama and an elbow to Loa.

Rowan with a clothesline to Tama and Loa. Rowan with a drop kick to Loa. Tama and Rowan go for cross bodies at the same time and Talla enters the ring. They exchange punches. Rowan with kicks but Talla with a head butt to gain the advantage. Rowan with a clothesline.

Rowan gets Talla on his shoulders but Talla gets to his feet and he connects with a clothesline. Talla with a kick to Gacy as he grabs Lumis by the thriat. Talla with a choke slam to Lumis. Rowan and Talla with clotheslines at the same time and both are down. Solo and Howdy tag in.

They exchange punches and Howdy with a flying forearm and clotheslines. Solo with a thrust kick and Howdy counters a Samoan spike into a uranage. Howdy sets for Sister Abigail but Solo escapes. Tama tags in and Howdy with a uranage.

Howdy brings Mateo into the ring and he gives him a Mandible Claw. Solo grabs the lantern and Howdy releases the hold. Talla kicks Howdy when Howdy sets for Sister Abigail. Tama with Cutthroat for the three count for the victory in an exciting match. After the match, The Solos take the lantern.

Winners: The MFT’s

Backstage With Carmelo Hayes, The Miz & Ilja Dragunov

Miz stops Carmelo Hayes in the hallway and he says when he accepts Hayes’ open challenge he will be a three time Grand Slam Challenge. Hayes says he will see Miz in the ring. Miz says after what Randy did, he can’t move his neck. Hayes says he will see him next week and then he says Randy’s name and his neck is fine.

Ilja shows up and he says he is a man of his word and he is going to have his open challenge and it would be an honor to face Ilja again. Ilja says they will meet in due time, but he is going to talk to Nick about something different.

Jordynne Grace vs. Alba Fyre

After a quick video package promoting the move of Oba Femi from NXT to the WWE main roster, we return inside Uber Arena as we head back down to ringside for our next match of the evening, which features another former NXT talent turned main roster newcomer.

Jordynne Grace makes her way out and heads to the ring. “The Juggernaut” will go one-on-one against Alba Fyre in her first match since officially joining the blue brand roster earlier in the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Grace avoids a clothesline and connects with a forearm and punches. Grace backs Alba into the turnbuckles a number of times. Grace with clotheslines and a tilt-a-whirl dominator. Grace blocks a kick and slaps Alba. Alba wtih a back heel kick and tornado DDT for a near fall.

Alba with kicks and she sends Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace blocks a suplex and Alba escapes a suplex from Grace. Grace floats over and she hits a spine-buster. Graces with a package power bomb. Green gets on the apron and Grace turns her focus to Green. Grace sends Alba into Green. Grace with a torture rack power bomb for the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Jade Cargill Confronts Jordynne Grace

Once the match wraps up, Grace makes her way up the aisle, when Jade Cargill’s music plays. The WWE Women’s Champion simply walks past Jordynne and then circles her. Jade asks Grace if she thinks she did something. Does she think she is special? You are on her show and she is “that b*tch.” Jade drops the mic and goes to the back.

Backstage With Sami Zayn

Backstage, Byron Saxton is with Sami Zayn. Byron asks Sami about the title match tonight and who does he think will win. Sami says there is a small part of him that wants Drew to win because he is the one person he has never beaten. The idea of beating him for the title would be great.

He says he is rooting for Cody because he is a good guy and a great champion. It is about testing yourself against the best. If you ask him who is walking out as champion, his money is on Cody. Whoever walks out as champion needs to know that he is waiting on the other side.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are in the back talking about the open challenge, but it isn’t Axiom. It turns out it is Johnny Gargano who attacks Frazer. Axiom shows up. We move on. Back inside the arena, it is time for our next match of the evening, which is the U.S. title open challenge from Carmelo Hayes.

Out comes Shinsuke Nakamura as the man answering the open challenge this week. The bell sounds and they lock up and Nakamura gets a waist lock and head scissors. Hayes escapes. They lock up and Hayes with a take down into an arm bar. Nakamura with punches and Hayes with a drop kick.

Nakamura rolls to the floor and Nakamura kicks Hayes when he sets for a dive. Hayes with a springboard forearm. Nakamrua with an Irish whip and Hayes with a boot and clothesline. Hayes with a chop and he goes to the turnbuckles to punch Nakamura.

Hayes with a snap mare and a leg drop for a near fall. Nakamura blocks a suplex attempt. Nakamura with an inside cradle for a near fall. Hayes with a near fall. They go back and forth for more near falls. Nakamura with a snap mare and a knee drop tot he chest. Nakamura gets a near fall.

Nakamura sends Hayes into the turnbuckles and he kicks Hayes and chokes him. Nakamura with a snap mare and a reverse chin lock. Nakamura with a knee and a kick to the chest for a near fall. Nakamura with a chop and kick in the corner. Hayes misses a springboard move and Nakamura with a drop kick to the knee.

Hayes goes to the apron and Hayes with a forearm. Nakamura blocks a kick and he hits a dragon screw in the ropes. Hayes falls to the floor. Nakamura with kicks to the leg. Nakamura sends Hayes back into the ring. Nakamura drops Hayes on the top rope and hits an axe kick to the back of the head.

Nakamura gets a near fall. Hayes gets to the apron and the referee checks on Hayes. Nakamura with a dragon screw in the ropes and Nakamrua with another one on the mat. Nakamura with a single leg crab. Hayes kicks Nakamura to escape. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection and a kick to the chest.

Nakamura with another kick to the chest. Nakamura tells Hayes to COME ON and Hayes blocks a kick and he elbows the knee. Hayes with chops and forearms. Hayes flips over Nakamura but his knee gives out a bit. Hayes with a thrust kick and a DDT for a near fall. Hayes with a waist lock and Nakamura with back elbows.

Nakamura puts Hayes on the turnbuckles and he sets for a dragon screw but Hayes with punches and he kicks Nakamura. Hayes comes off the turnbuckles and hits a DDT. Nakamura kicks Hayes on the turnbuckles and then hits another dragon screw. Nakamura tries to get Hayes up but Hayes avoids a dragon screw.

Hayes with a kick to Nakamura. Hayes with a chop. Nakamura chops Hayes. Nakamura with knees but Hayes with a forearm. Nakamura with a kick to Hayes. Nakamura with another kick. Nakamura with a waist lock and Haye with an elbow. Hayes escapes a suplex and then Nakamura with a face plant.

Nakamura puts Hayes on the turnbuckles and he sets for a reverse superplex but Hayes with elbows. Nakamura kicks Hayes and Hayes is in the tree of woe. Nakamura sets or a knee but Hayes pulls himself p and Nakamura goes to the floor. Hayes with a cross body onto Nakamura on the floor.

Hayes sends Nakamura back into the ring and Hayes goes up top for a frog splash and misses. Nakamura with a knee bar. Hayes gets to the ropes to force a break. Hayes with a rollup for a near fall. Nakamura gets Hayes on his shoulders but Hayes counters with a stundog millionaire.

Nakamura kicks Hayes as Hayes comes off the ropes. Nakamura with a cradle shock for a near fall. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Hayes with a kick to stop him. Hayes with a springboard DDT and both are down. Nakamura kicks Hayes on the turnbuckles and he hits a running knee to the midsection.

Hayes with a jumping knee off the turnbuckles and he sets for Kinshasa but Hayes with First 48 and then he goes up top for Nothin But Net and hits it for the three count for the win to retain his title. After the match, Hayes offers his hand to Nakamura and Nakamura shakes it.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Cody Rhodes

We shoot backstage once again, where Byron Saxton is standing by with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes just moments before his scheduled Three Stages of Hell title defense against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre.

Saxton interrupts Cody in his locker room and he asks about the match. Cody says there is no solitude. He tells Byron he is doing a great job. He saw that Drew has his father’s watch. He remembers what Drew did last week. It is not necessary to bring his father into the conversation because it is lazy.

Dusty does not make the comeback, Cody says he does. They don’t realize until they are looking at the lights. Cody says the Royal Rumble is next and then Wrestlemania.

Nick Aldis Announcement

Now we cut to WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for a special announcement. Aldis announces that there will be four qualifying matches to determine who meets at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 to determine who faces the champion at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on January 31.

Next Week On WWE SmackDown In London, England

From there, we head back inside the Uber Arena, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett run down some of the action advertised for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs on Friday, January 16, 2026, from London, England.

It will be Randy Orton vs. The Miz, Trick Williams vs. Matt Cardona, Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov, all of which will be qualifying matches for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 1/24 to decide who challenges for the championship at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh PLE on 1/31.

Undisputed WWE Championship (Three Stages Of Hell)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

It’s main event time!

We head back inside the Uber Arena where the ring entrances for the two men involved in the final match of the evening begin to take place. Out first comes the challenger, “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre. He settles in the ring and then the reigning, defending champion Cody Rhodes makes his way out.

The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with this high stakes headline contest here in Berlin, Germany.

STAGE ONE: Standard Match

Cody punches and kicks Drew and backs him into the corner. Cody with a knee to the midsection and a clothesline that sends Drew over the top rope to the floor. Cody with a suicide dive and he sends Drew into the announce table. Drew hands a chair to Cody and he tells him to hit him.

Cody kicks Drew and they return to the ring. Cody with Beautiful Disaster followed by jabs and a Bionic Elbow. Cody follows Drew to the floor and he rakes the eyes over the announce table and punches him. Cody returns to the ring to break the count. Drew Irish whips Cody into the ring steps.

Drew with a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Cody lands on his feet and he hits a double jump Cody Cutter for a near fall. Cody punches Drew and chokes him in the corner. Cody with a waist lock and a German suplex. Cody goes for another German suplex but Drew holds on to the turnbuckle and removes the pad. Drew with a low blow and Claymore for the three count.

Winner of Stage One: Drew McIntyre (1-0)

STAGE TWO: Falls Count Anywhere Match

Drew goes under the ring and gets a table so he is the face in this match. Drew sets it up on the floor and he sets for a power bomb through the table and hits it. Drew gets a near fall. Drew sends Cody into the ring steps. They go up the aisle and Drew with a punch.

Cody with a suplex in the aisle for a near fall. Cody sends Drew into the ring steps. Cody sends Drew over the ringside barrier into the crowd. Cody with a double sledge off the ringside barrier. Cody with punches and they go through the seating area.

Cody with an uppercut. They go into the seating area and he throws something at Drew’s head. Cody and Drew exchange punches in the aisle. Cody bites Drew while taking a selfie. Drew is sent into the railing. Cody hits Drew in the head with a beverage.

Cody sends Drew into the seating area. They go to the back and Drew sends Cody into the loading dock doors. Cody sends Drew into the metal doors and punches Drew. They go back into the arena are. Drew cleans off a table and moves it into the open area.

Drew with a forearm to the back. Drew sets for a power bomb through the table but Cody climbs onto the bleachers. Drew picks up Cody and Cody sends Drew into the bleachers a few times. Cody puts Drew on the table and punches Drew.

Cody looks around and he sees a place to jump from in the stands. Cody goes uop and hits a frog splash through the table for a near fall. Cody drags Drew towards the ring. The referee checks on Drew while Cody makes his way back into the ringside area. Drew hits Cody with the chair that was brought out during the first stage.

Drew hits Cody again and he sets for the Claymore into the announce table but Cody with a thrust kick. Cody adjusts the announce table and he sends Drew onto the announce table. Cody sets for CrossRhodes onto the announce table and he hits it for the three count.

Winner of Stage Two: Cody Rhodes (1-1)

STAGE THREE: Steel Cage Match

The cage comes down and Drew is still on his knees trying to get to his feet. Cody sends Drew into the cage a few times. Drew sends Cody into the cage and Drew goes for the door but Cody stops him. Cody suplexes Drew back into the ring for a near fall.

Drew with an Irish whip and Cody tries to float over but Drew kicks Cody in the midsection and Drew gets a near fall. Drew gets to the top of the cage and Cody stops him. Drew goes to the top rope and he punches Cody. Drew grabs Cody and Drew super-plexes Cody back into the ring.

Drew gets a near fall. Drew with a punch and Cody punches back. They go back and forth with punches and forearms. Drew with a back elbow for a near fall. Drew with punches and Cody with a kick and drop down uppercut. Cody misses a shoulder and is sent into the ring post. Drew with a Future Shock for a near fall.

Drew punches Cody many times and then Drew with a kick to the head. Drew with punches to Cody. Cody floats over and hits CrossRhodes for a near fall. Drew and Cody exchange forearms. Cody with a forearm and power slam for a near fall. Cody hits a Cody Cutter for a near fall.

Cody waits for Drew to get up and Cody hits CrossRhodes. Cody holds on and he hits another one. Cody goes for another one but Drew rakes the eyes and Cody misses a splash into the corner and hits the exposed turnbuckle. Drew with a Claymore for a near fall.

Drew climbs the cage and Cody stops him and bites his leg. They go to the top of the cage. Cody sends Drew into the cage and Cody hits a Cody Cutter off the top of the cage and he gets a near fall. Cody gets to his feet first. The referee checks on Drew and Cody starts to climb the cage.

Drew gets to his feet and he grabs Cody’s ankle and punches Cody in the back. They both climb the cage. Drew sends Cody into the cage and Cody does the same to Drew a number of times. Drew punches Cody in the back. Cody gets over the top of the cage and Drew pulls him back inside the cage.

Drew with punches to the back and elbows to the midsection. Drew falls uncomfortably onto the top rope and the same fate befalls Cody. They both fall gingerly to the mat. The cage door is opened as Drew rolls to the door. A hooded man pushes the referee down and it is Jacob Fatu.

Drew goes to the other side of the cage and Fatu kicks Drew. Fatu head butts Drew and Cody pulls him off but Fatu punches Cody and connects with shoulders. Drew crawls to the door and falls to the floor. After the match, Cody sends Fatu into the cage. That’s how this week’s show ends. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW Undisputed WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre

(H/T to Richard Trionfo and PWInsider.com for contributing to the above WWE SmackDown spoilers.)