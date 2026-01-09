Backstage News On WWE’s Differing Long-Term Views On Je’Von Evans And Oba Femi

Je’Von Evans closed out a remarkable 2025 by being named NXT Male Superstar of the Year in a fan-voted award, underscoring just how strongly he connected with the WWE audience over the past year. Despite that momentum, new reporting suggests that WWE management may view his long-term ceiling differently compared to one of his closest peers, Oba Femi.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Evans is widely respected internally and clearly seen as a star, but there is a belief among decision-makers that he may not ultimately become a true “franchise-level” centerpiece.

By contrast, officials reportedly see Oba Femi as a definitive top guy with a projected trajectory comparable to Bron Breakker’s rapid rise and dominant positioning.

Meltzer noted that while Evans won the fan vote for NXT Male Superstar of the Year—a vote some internally felt Femi “by all rights should have won based on positioning”—that result did not alter the company’s internal evaluations.

As Meltzer put it, WWE sees Femi as a long-term anchor of the brand, while Evans is viewed as someone who “can be a star, but not a franchise star.”

The fan support for Evans in 2025 was undeniable. His triple threat match against Oba Femi and Trick Williams at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 earned Match of the Year honors, and at just 21 years old, Evans headlined the event in Las Vegas—an extraordinary accomplishment at such an early stage of his career. That same night, Femi retained the NXT Championship, further reinforcing his dominant booking.

Evans’ upward momentum continued into the new year. On January 5, 2026, he officially signed with Monday Night Raw, joining the red brand alongside other high-profile call-ups such as Oba Femi and Trick Williams.

While internal perceptions may differ regarding ultimate positioning, Evans enters Raw as one of the youngest and most decorated recent NXT standouts, with strong fan backing already firmly behind him.