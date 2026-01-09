Backstage Update On Tiffany Stratton’s Injury And WWE Status

A new report has shed light on the reason behind Tiffany Stratton’s current absence from WWE programming. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Women’s Champion is sidelined due to an injury, confirming that her hiatus is health-related rather than storyline-driven.

Stratton’s time away from the ring began immediately after she dropped the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event. That title change came in a match that lasted under six minutes, and she has not competed since. As of now, neither the specific nature of the injury nor an exact timetable for her return has been disclosed.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding her recovery, recent reports have noted that Stratton is among several names expected to be present in some capacity for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the end of January 2026. Whether that appearance would involve an in-ring return or a non-wrestling role remains uncertain.

While she recovers, Stratton has continued to keep herself visible through social media, posting content that teases her eventual comeback and regularly goes viral among WWE fans.

Her online presence has helped keep her firmly in the conversation as anticipation builds for her return. We wish her a smooth and speedy recovery.