Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: John Cena Winning IC Gold, War Games, AEW & More

After a two-week hiatus, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast — proudly presented by PWMania.com — is back and packed with all the latest pro wrestling buzz!

Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent return to catch you up on everything that’s gone down over the past few weeks, including:

John Cena finally capturing the Intercontinental Championship — what it means for his legacy and WWE moving forward

Full breakdown and reaction to AEW Full Gear – match highlights, surprises, and standout performances

Plus more hot takes and insight from around the wrestling world!

Whether you’ve been following closely or need a recap, the crew has you covered with their trademark mix of passion, analysis, and personality.

Listen now below: