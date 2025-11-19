WWE NXT’s Move To The CW Called A Game-Changer By Network President

WWE NXT started airing on The CW in October 2024 as part of a five-year deal. Company president Brad Schwartz spoke at the Sports Business Journal’s Media Innovators event in New York City, where he discussed topics including how adding NXT was a major move for the network.

Schwartz said, “What NXT offered us was the opportunity to have live-event programming 52 weeks a year on a Tuesday night. And so that was a really, really big move for us. We can try and turn these wrestlers into stars. We can market it, we can promote it. We can put the whole machine of Nexstar behind getting people to watch it and know that the value of that growth comes back to us for the next five years.”