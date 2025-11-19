John Cena Returning To NXT Next Week To Select Iron Survivor Participants

During last night’s WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One special, NXT General Manager Ava announced that John Cena, a 17-time World Champion and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, will select this year’s Iron Survivor competitors.

Cena will make his selections during next week’s NXT Gold Rush Week Two special.

The Iron Survivor challenge features five competitors, with two wrestlers starting the match.

Additional competitors enter every five minutes, and the match lasts for 25 minutes. The winner is determined by who scores the most pinfalls or submissions. If a competitor loses a fall, they must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box, while the winner earns a future NXT Title match.

Cena is currently in the midst of his retirement run in WWE, and the company is holding the Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent.

His last match will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.