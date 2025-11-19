TNA Executives Were Backstage At WWE NXT Gold Rush

According to Fightful Select, TNA’s Head of Talent Relations, Tommy Dreamer, and TNA Wrestling President, Carlos Silva, were backstage at Tuesday night’s NXT Gold Rush Week One special.

It is unclear why Dreamer and Silva attended the event—whether they had business related to the partnership between the two promotions or if they were simply there as spectators.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Additionally, the report indicated that TNA will be represented on next week’s show, as Kelani Jordan is set to defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee in a Triple Threat Match.