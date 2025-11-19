Report: AEW Never Planned For Adam Copeland To Work Full-Time In 2025

Top AEW star and pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland has been absent from AEW programming for over two months.

A fan recently questioned his limited appearances this year, asking whether Copeland’s broken tibia injury, sustained at Double or Nothing 2024, which sidelined him for several months, and his acting prospects have influenced his involvement with the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, AEW never expected Copeland, who is in his fifties, to participate year-round.

The company is satisfied with how things have unfolded regarding The Rated R Superstar, despite some necessary creative adjustments along the way. Sapp also noted that AEW anticipated Copeland’s role in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” would lead to more acting opportunities for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Copeland last wrestled for AEW at September’s All Out pay-per-view event, where he teamed up with Christian Cage in his hometown to face FTR. Although Copeland and Christian won the match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had the last laugh, attacking Copeland’s wife, Beth Phoenix, after the match while Copeland was handcuffed.

In the following episode of Dynamite, Copeland told Christian that he needed to leave to take care of his family.

This storyline was a cover for Copeland’s actual commitment to begin filming the third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”