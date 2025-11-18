Peacock Renews Twisted Metal For Season 3, Samoa Joe Set To Return As Sweet Tooth

Peacock has officially greenlit a third season of its hit video game adaptation Twisted Metal. The renewal was first reported by Deadline on Tuesday, November 18, confirming that the high-octane action-comedy will continue its run on the streaming platform.

The announcement also means the return of one of the show’s most popular figures: Sweet Tooth. The fan-favorite character is uniquely brought to life by a dual performance—AEW and ROH star Samoa Joe (Joe Seanoa) provides the physical acting for the chaotic clown, while Will Arnett supplies the voice. Both are expected to reprise their roles for Season 3.

Twisted Metal continues to be one of Peacock’s strongest original titles, boosted in large part by Joe’s acclaimed physical performance and the character’s crossover appeal to fans of both gaming and professional wrestling.