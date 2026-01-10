Backstage News On Santos Escobar’s WWE Status

WWE star Santos Escobar, the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, re-signed with the company last November after his previous contract expired. However, he has yet to appear on television. He recently took to his Twitter (now X) account to spark speculation about his imminent return, posting a photo of himself wearing the same mask he wore when he re-signed, with the caption, “Waiting, Patiently.”

Escobar’s re-signing was partly contingent on having a creative plan for him.

At one point, there were plans for him to compete in AAA, but it seems those plans have changed. His last match with WWE took place at a house show in Mexico in July of last year.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Escobar’s absence from WWE programming can be attributed to a simple oversight, with his plans falling through the cracks.

Since the company is still paying him, this oversight is significant. However, reports indicate that WWE is working on getting things back on track.

The report also mentions that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque believes taking talent off TV for a time can create a bigger reaction when they return. While Escobar has primarily worked as a heel in WWE, he could make a surprise return by attacking a fan-favorite.

If he were to join The Vision in their current feud against Penta and Rey Mysterio, it would keep fans guessing about which side he might join.