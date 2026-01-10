Backstage Update On Trish Stratus’ WWE Status For 2026

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers the likelihood of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus competing for the company in 2026.

This conversation comes after a surprising 2025 for Stratus, during which fans were taken aback by her limited appearances and in-ring activity.

Sapp explained that expectations for Stratus in 2025 were particularly high, especially since it marked her 25th year with WWE.

Many within the organization anticipated a match or storyline celebrating the “25 Years of Trish Stratus” theme, but those plans did not materialize. While Stratus made several appearances last year, she spent most of her time outside of the ring.

According to Sapp, Stratus has consistently pitched ideas and remains open to creative discussions whenever WWE has reached out to her over the years. He mentioned that her potential return to the ring in 2026 would not be a surprise, given that, despite being 50 years old, she has demonstrated that she can still perform at a high level. However, there are currently no confirmed plans for her in-ring return, and nothing has been officially scheduled.