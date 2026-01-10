Details Emerge On Matt Cardona’s Indie Earnings Ahead Of WWE Comeback

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona made his return to WWE on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, signing a new deal with the company.

He revealed on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that returning to WWE had always been his goal since his 2020 release.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cardona was believed to be the highest-paid wrestler on the independent circuit, as one promoter disclosed that his asking price was $5,000 per appearance.

Cardona has previously stated he was earning more on the independent scene than he did during his previous WWE run. However, details about the worth of his new contract have not been disclosed.

The report also mentioned that while Mercedes Moné’s asking price was significantly higher at $25,000 per appearance, she was not working full-time on the independent circuit. Cardona’s return included responding to an open challenge from Kit Wilson, ultimately winning the match.

He received the loudest reaction during his appearance on WWE NXT, which was part of the collaboration between NXT and TNA.

Cardona made his initial return to WWE in November as a one-time appearance, donning his Zack Ryder persona in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.