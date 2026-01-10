Backstage Update On WWE Creative Leadership Under Triple H

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque remains the head of the company’s creative team and continues to be the driving force behind the department.

Longtime writer Ryan Ward has now taken on more responsibility by handling the creative pitches directly to Levesque. Ward filters and presents ideas, helping to streamline communication within the organization.

The report also mentions that at the executive level, Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey continue to lead the department. While they occasionally provide input on creative matters, their primary role is to manage the distribution of information throughout the company.

On Monday Night RAW, Jonathan Baeckstrom and Alexandra Williams serve as co-lead writers. There have been no reported issues with the red brand, which means no adjustments are currently needed.

The report states that SmackDown still has John Swikata and Brian “Road Dogg” James as co-leads in the creative team. However, Ward has been stepping in more frequently to help keep things moving forward. Sources describe this as a “minimal shakeup,” with Ward taking on a more prominent role while James and Swikata take a step back.

Veteran contributors like William Regal and Michael Hayes remain involved in the process. One source indicated that Hayes’ portrayal on WWE Unreal does not accurately reflect his real-life contributions.

These changes are minor adjustments intended to improve SmackDown’s workflow as WWE prepares for the Royal Rumble season and beyond.