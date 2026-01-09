Powerhouse Hobbs Generating Strong Interest Within WWE

WWE officials are reportedly monitoring the contract landscape closely as 2026 begins, and one AEW standout in particular has drawn strong internal interest.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are influential voices within WWE who are “very high on” Powerhouse Hobbs, viewing him as a potential major acquisition should he become available.

Hobbs’ size, strength, and explosive in-ring style are seen as natural fits for WWE’s presentation, with the belief that he could immediately slot into a prominent role, particularly on NXT, where his physical presence would stand out. While there are currently no confirmed details regarding when his AEW contract expires, Meltzer’s reporting suggests WWE is at least keeping tabs, aware that Hobbs would have no shortage of options once his deal is up.

Since making his televised debut with AEW in 2020, Hobbs has steadily risen through the ranks. He has held the TNT Championship and later found success in trios competition, first as part of Team Taz and now as a key member of The Opps alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata.

That pairing has helped cement his reputation as one of the company’s most physically dominant performers.

Most recently, Hobbs competed on the January 7, 2026, episode of AEW Dynamite in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Teaming with HOOK, he took part in a brutal Lights Out match that featured cinder blocks and steel chains. Despite an intense showing, Hobbs and HOOK ultimately fell by submission to Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

Even with that loss, Hobbs remains firmly positioned near the top of AEW’s roster. He is still recognized as one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, a reign that has now surpassed 266 days since the titles were won at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in April 2025.

Whether he stays in AEW long term or eventually tests the free agent market, Hobbs is clearly a name to watch as WWE continues evaluating future talent moves.