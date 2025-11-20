AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/15/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 219,000 viewers and a rating of 0.03 in the 18–49 demographic.

This total is down 24.22% from the previous week’s 289,000 viewers and 50% from the previous week’s rating of 0.06 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson, Brodido’s ROH World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) taking on FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and LFI (ROH World Tag Team Champions “El Toro Blanco” RUSH and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara) in an All Star 8-Man Tag Team Match.