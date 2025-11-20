AEW Announces Return Of The Continental Classic For Next Week’s Dynamite

During last night’s go-home episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision leading up to AEW Full Gear, the company announced that the AEW Continental Classic is set to return starting next week’s episode of Dynamite. Currently, no participants or brackets have been revealed, but Kazuchika Okada from the Don Callis Family is the reigning AEW Unified Champion and is guaranteed a spot in the tournament, provided he doesn’t lose the title beforehand. Okada defeated Will Ospreay in last year’s finals.

The inaugural winner of the Continental Classic is Eddie Kingston, who claimed the title by defeating Jon Moxley of The Death Riders in the finals back in 2023. The Continental Championship is now merged with the AEW International Championship to form the AEW Unified Championship. This unification occurred at AEW All In: Texas when Okada defeated Kenny Omega.

The AEW Continental Classic is a round-robin tournament, with a 20-minute time limit for each match. No one is allowed at ringside during the bouts, and outside interference is strictly prohibited. The finals have been held at World’s End for the past two years.