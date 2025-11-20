Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2025

After last night’s AEW Full Gear go-home episodes of Dynamite and Collision, the company announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Jon Moxley from The Death Riders will face Kyle O’Reilly from The Conglomeration in a No Holds Barred Match. In a 4-Way Tag Team Match, the teams of Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue), Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa), and The Death Riders’ Marina Shafir and “The Megasus” Megan Bayne will compete against each other.

The winning team will get to choose the stipulation for their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match.

Additionally, CMLL World Trios Champions El Sky Team will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family, featuring AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero.

Previously announced matches include “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders facing Darby Allin in a singles match. “The Best Wrestler Alive” Max Caster and “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” Anthony Bowens, will team up against “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, Big Bill, the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn), and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) in a 4-Way Tag Team Match at the Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl before the pay-per-view. The winning team will receive a prize of $200,000.

Also, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. There will be a TNT Championship No Disqualification Match between the Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe, where Briscoe will join the Don Callis Family if he loses.

In addition, there will be a Casino Gauntlet Match featuring The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, The Demand’s Ricochet, JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight, JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and more TBD, all competing to crown the new AEW National Champion.

A trios match is also scheduled with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) alongside Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, taking on “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The winning team in this match will earn a cash prize of $1,000,000.

Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will also defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Finally, the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will face Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall in a tag team match at the Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl prior to the pay-per-view.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.