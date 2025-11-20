Tay Melo Reacts To AEW Tag Title Tournament Loss

The November 19, 2025 episode of AEW Collision saw Tay Melo and Anna Jay fall short in their bid to advance in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. The duo was eliminated in the first round by Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne, ending a long-running dream for the popular team.

Following the loss, Tay Melo took to Twitter/X to share an emotional message about what the moment meant to her and Anna Jay:

“Tonight was hard. When the world shut down during Covid, Anna and I used to talk about one day competing for these tag belts. Five years later, that dream finally became real… and losing in the first round hurts in a way that’s hard to explain.

We believed in this moment so much. We poured so much of ourselves into this team, into growing together, into giving everything every time we stepped in the ring.

Sometimes things don’t go the way you hoped ,even when your heart is all in. It is what it is.

But I’m grateful for everyone who’s been on this journey with us and for all the love you’ve shown. Thank you for caring as much as we did.

I love you Anna Jay…”

The loss marks the latest chapter in the long-standing friendship and partnership between Melo and Jay, dating back to their breakout moments together during the pandemic era. Both women remain featured members of AEW’s women’s division.