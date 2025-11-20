Betting Odds And Favorites Released For AEW Full Gear 2025

The betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2025 have officially been released by BetOnline.ag, giving fans an early look at who the sportsbooks expect to leave Saturday’s event with major victories.

As always, the “-” symbol indicates the favorite, and the “+” symbol indicates the underdog. Favorites show how much you need to wager to win $100, while underdogs show how much you win on a $100 bet.

Here are the current odds for AEW Full Gear 2025:

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express -350 (favorite)

vs.

Young Bucks & Josh Alexander +225

Mark Briscoe -275 (favorite)

vs.

TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher +185

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander -300 (favorite)

vs.

Mercedes Moné +200

AEW Men’s World Champion Hangman Adam Page -3000 (favorite)

vs.

Samoa Joe +800

FTR -700 (favorite)

vs.

AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido +400

Full Gear 2025 takes place this Saturday, and the odds suggest a night heavily stacked in favor of the champions and top stars—though AEW is no stranger to shocking upsets.