Saraya Reveals Timeline For In-Ring Training Ahead Of Potential Wrestling Return

Former AEW star Saraya is opening up about her future in pro wrestling, revealing when she plans to begin training again after stepping away from AEW in October 2024. Over the past year, Saraya shifted her focus to outside projects — launching her Rulebreakers podcast, working on a book, and taking time to experience life beyond the wrestling spotlight.

In a new interview with the Toronto Sun, Saraya admitted that her time away has reignited her passion for the ring.

“I’ve had a wonderful year to kind of dip my toe into the outside of [the] wrestling world, and it’s been so wonderful and I have loved it and I have enjoyed it,” Saraya said. “But I do—once you’re a wrestler, you always miss it….I am starting to get the bug for it again, because I went through a stage where I kind of like fell out of love with it for a second. And I’m just like, ‘I need to take a break from it.’ And that was the whole goal.”

Saraya noted that her plan had been to focus entirely on non-wrestling ventures throughout 2025, but the break ended up restoring her love for the craft.

“But I’ve just found this new love for it again, and I found this new passion for it again,” she continued. “And I’m gonna get into training in January and we’ll see where that takes me. Because I feel like I do—if I was to ever come back, not saying I am, but if I was to ever come back, I want to be at the top of my game and be wrestling better than I was wrestling back when I was in NXT. So that’s my goal.”

To prepare for that level of return, Saraya revealed she has already reached out to WWE veteran Natalya, who runs the world-renowned Hart Dungeon training facility in Florida.

“And I’ve actually asked Natty a few times—like, she wants me to go down to the Dungeon and stuff in Florida. So I was like, absolutely,” Saraya said.

While Saraya emphasized that nothing is official, she strongly hinted that a return to a major promotion is becoming increasingly likely.

“So I miss it. I love it. I think the percentage of me going back is a lot higher now. But we’ll see where it goes. We’ll see where it goes. Who knows what will happen?”