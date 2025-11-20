Report: Serious Concerns Adam Cole May Never Wrestle Again

Concerns surrounding Adam Cole’s wrestling future have intensified, with a new report suggesting the former AEW TNT Champion may be nearing an involuntary end to his in-ring career. Cole has been out of action indefinitely since suffering another concussion at All In: Texas, adding to a long history of head injuries.

AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed Cole’s status during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, expressing both caution and continued support for the top star.

“I think it would have to be the right situation for Adam to wrestle again,” Khan said. “I think it’s at least possible we would keep Adam as part of the family. I want to get to where he feels good about traveling and doing things every week again. I’ve been open with him that when he’s ready, there’s always a role in AEW for him.”

However, Bryan Alvarez offered a far more concerning update on Wrestling Observer Live, revealing that Cole’s condition remains serious and that retirement is being discussed internally.

“He’s still having a lot of problems and as you can hear from the interview here, I mean, he’s still not flying, which is bad. And you know, the day that it happened, Adam Cole was considering going out and just retiring. And he was essentially talked out of it cuz you just never know,” Alvarez said.

“But I think the feeling is that he may not ever wrestle again, and it’s a very strong feeling in that direction. We shall see, but he’s still dealing with a lot of different things. All the best to him. What’s most important is the brain in his head. Wrestling is wrestling. My guess is he’s probably done even though it has not been made official, but we’ll wait and see.”

If Cole is forced to end his in-ring career, AEW is expected to transition him into a non-wrestling role. The company previously made similar accommodations for Bryan Danielson, who worked as a commentator and producer during his concussion-related in-ring hiatus.

Cole is currently sidelined alongside several major AEW stars dealing with long-term injuries. Swerve Strickland is recovering from knee surgery and expected back “relatively soon,” according to Khan. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay is projected to be out until well into 2026 as he undergoes rehabilitation for a neck injury.