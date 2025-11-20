Backstage Update On Scorpio Sky After Injury Scare On AEW Dynamite

Former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky appears to have avoided a major injury scare following an elbow issue on the November 19th episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Bryan Alvarez, Sky’s elbow tweak does not appear to be serious at this time.

The injury occurred during a trios match where Sky teamed with Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander. Sky began favoring his left elbow after taking a facebuster from Nick Jackson, continuing to clutch the arm and throw guarded punches for the remainder of the match.

Despite the discomfort, Sky pushed through and continued working several spots. The trio ultimately fell short when Dante Martin submitted to Alexander’s Ankle Lock.

Alvarez did not specify the nature of the elbow issue or provide a timetable for Sky’s recovery. The scare comes only months after Sky returned to AEW in July, ending nearly two years away from the company. Since returning, he has helped form the SkyFlight faction with Top Flight, Christopher Daniels, and Leila Grey, and has competed seven times across AEW and ROH events — including three matches this month.

SkyFlight is not currently scheduled for a match at Full Gear on Saturday, November 22. Sky is expected to rest and recover before aiming for another full run in 2026.