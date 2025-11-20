Elimination Chamber 2026 Ringside Seats Hit $32,500 At Chicago Pre-Sale

WWE is officially bringing the Elimination Chamber 2026 Premium Live Event to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, February 28, 2026 — the first WWE PLE to take place in the arena in more than 30 years. But while excitement is high, fans hoping for ringside seats may be shocked by the staggering prices attached to premium seating.

According to Andrew Baydala, pre-sale ticket prices have reached unprecedented levels. Off-center Row 1 seats were reportedly selling for approximately $5,180 each. The highest-tier option — the center ringside Row 1 On-Location package — comes with an astonishing price tag of $32,500 per seat.

The pricing reflects WWE’s evolving business model under TKO Group Holdings, where the company has shifted toward maximizing revenue through premium experiences. Since the merger in 2023, average ticket prices at major WWE events have nearly doubled, creating a model focused heavily on high-end, high-dollar fan packages rather than broad affordability.

Elimination Chamber weekend is being positioned as a full-scale WWE festival for the Chicago market. SmackDown will be taped at the United Center the night before, on Friday, February 27. Internal discussions have also begun regarding additional programming — including potential events featuring NXT and even AAA — to turn the weekend into a multi-show experience for traveling fans.