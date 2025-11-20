WWE Signs Two Additional Athletes To New Performance Center Deals

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE has signed NIL athlete Meghan Walker to an updated performance center contract.

She was initially signed under an NIL deal earlier this summer, and now it appears that two other athletes have joined her.

The two new athletes who have been signed to performance center contracts are Jessica Bogdanov, a Russian pole dancer and rhythmic gymnast, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, an American college football player who played as a running back for the Boise State Broncos.

Both athletes participated in the WWE tryouts during SummerSlam weekend earlier this year, leading to their signing on developmental deals.

Habibi-Likio previously released a video documenting his experience being scouted by WWE for the tryout and how he prepared for the process.

The video reveals that his journey began after attending WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas earlier this year. In October, he also shared footage of his training for the tryout at the Oasis Wrestling School, where he trained with Journey Fatu, the brother of WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu.