WWE Tried To Get Stranger Things Cast For RAW Netflix Anniversary

Last Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW marked the one-year anniversary of the show’s debut on Netflix.

The episode featured a stacked card and embraced a Stranger Things crossover theme.

The popular Netflix series had branding throughout RAW, including segment title cards that resembled the episode title cards from Stranger Things.

According to Fightful Select, WWE attempted to have Stranger Things cast members appear on RAW, but the appearance ultimately did not happen.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Adam Pearce’s reference to Chris Jericho promoting RAW was not related to Stranger Things.

One outlet suggested that Pearce’s comment about “breaking the walls down” cleverly referenced the “wall” between the Upside Down and the Material Plane from the show.