Chelsea Green Reveals Ambitions Outside Of WWE

Chelsea Green wants to expand her reach outside of the WWE Universe.

And in doing so, she wants to become “the next John Cena” from the world of pro wrestling.

The women’s wrestling star spoke about this subject while being interviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times to promote Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center.

“What I can focus on [are] my goals outside of professional wrestling,” she said. “I want to improve my acting skills, my public speaking skills and my hosting skills to to make sure that I’m constantly building a resume that is undeniable.”

She added, “I would love to be the next John Cena of professional wrestling for the women’s division. I would love to be in movies and TV and elevating the next generation of WWE talent, but that’s a big goal. So, you know, I’m going to continue to work on that and put it out into the universe, and I’ll manifest, and whatever happens, happens.”

