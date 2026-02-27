CM Punk Talks About Support He Received Over Death Of His Dog Larry

CM Punk appeared on the ESPN preview special for this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

During the appearance, “The Best in the World” spoke about the outpouring of support he received over the passing of his dog, Larry.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic:

“I haven’t been able to really process or put into words the outpouring of support, not just monetarily although people donated a sick amount of money to Paws locally. It’s going to help a lot of stray dogs, a lot of shelter rescue puppies. Cats, too. They do both. For me, seeing the signs that people make and bring all over the world — I did a two week European tour, we were in like ten different countries in three weeks. Every show had a sign about Larry, every show stateside has sign about Larry. People have written nice messages, they’ve given me gifts regarding Larry. It means a lot, it’s hard to put into words exactly everything it means. If you want a pet, consider adopting instead of getting one of those expensive pure breeds.”

Watch the complete CM Punk interview via the YouTube player embedded below.