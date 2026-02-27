Big Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (2/27/2026)

A new title match has been announced for tonight’s show.

Ahead of the February 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes will be defending his United States Championship in an “open challenge” match.

The opponent has not yet been announced.

Tonight’s show will also feature s Oba Femi vs. The Miz, Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa, Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, as well as Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams talking Men’s Elimination Chamber.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.