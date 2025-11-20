First Match Announced For WWE NXT Deadline 2025

WWE announced during the NXT Gold Rush Week One special this past Tuesday night that WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints will defend his title against “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi at the upcoming NXT Deadline event.

This match was scheduled after Femi lost the NXT Championship to Saints at No Mercy this past September and subsequently disappeared from NXT programming for several weeks.

During Femi’s absence, Saints engaged in a feud with Trick Williams, successfully defending his title against Williams at last month’s Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event.

Saints and Williams recently faced off in a brutal Last Man Standing Match last Tuesday, in which Saints once again emerged victorious.

Just as the show was about to conclude, Femi made a surprising return. During his reappearance, Femi and Saints had a heated verbal confrontation in the ring. Saints taunted Femi, saying that while Femi was busy licking his wounds in the wilderness, Saints was busy dominating Williams in the ring. Saints expressed his relief at Femi’s return but warned him not to even dream of reclaiming the title.

Femi responded by declaring that he had come back to the place that made him and was biding his time for the right opportunity. He proclaimed that he is finally back and challenged Saints for the championship. Saints accepted the challenge, confirming that their rematch would take place at Deadline.

NXT Deadline 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.