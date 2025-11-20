WWE Headed To Belgium During Road To Royal Rumble Tour

WWE issued the following:

WWE adds Brussels stop on Road to Royal Rumble Tour this January

WWE today announced that, due to overwhelming demand, the Road to Royal Rumble Tour will make an additional stop in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the iconic Forest National.

Fans in Belgium will get their chance to witness WWE’s world-class in-ring action up close as WWE Superstars gear up for one of the most explosive events of the year — the Royal Rumble.

Attendees will have an opportunity to see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, LA Knight and many more*.

Tickets for the Road to Royal Rumble event in Brussels will be available at www.ticketmaster.be from 10am CET on Tuesday, November 25.