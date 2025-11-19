Maxxine Dupri Issues Statement After Winning Women’s Intercontinental Title

The November 17, 2025 edition of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden delivered one of the biggest upsets of the year, as Maxxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch to capture the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The win came with an assist from AJ Lee, who returned to the red brand to cost Lynch the match.

Following her championship victory, Maxxine posted an emotional statement on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to the WWE Universe and everyone who supported her journey.

“I thought I would wake up today with the words to describe what Monday night meant to me, but alas here I am never wanting to wake up from this dream 🥹 Madison Square Garden, I LOVE YOU. WWE Universe, I LOVE YOU. @thedungeon2.0, I LOVE YOU. @flatbackstraining, I LOVE YOU. @shanehelmscom, I LOVE YOU. The Performance Center, I LOVE YOU. My Alpha Babes, I LOVE YOU. @aluke23, I LOVE YOU. My day one support crew (you know who you are), I LOVE YOU. @theajmendez, I LOVE YOU. My insanely supportive parents, I LOVE YOU.

This win is so much bigger than me – I wouldn’t be here without EVERY single person that guided me along the way. And now it’s back to the lab, because I never want to let go of this feeling. We have so much more work to do. Thank you for being on this ride with me. ❤️‍🩹”

Dupri’s victory marks the first championship of her WWE career, adding another major moment to a historic MSG broadcast. AJ Lee’s involvement also further escalates the growing tension in WWE’s women’s division leading into Survivor Series: WarGames.