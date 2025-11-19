Former Nebraska Sprinter Joins WWE Developmental System

WWE has added another high-level collegiate athlete to its developmental system. According to PWInsiderElite.com, Nebraska Track and Field standout Meghan Walker, 21, has officially signed a full-time developmental contract with the company.

Walker had already been part of WWE’s “Next In Line” (NIL) program, which allows NCAA athletes to explore potential careers in wrestling while completing their education. Her new agreement is a full WWE Performance Center/NXT contract, signaling that she will now train full-time in Orlando.

A two-time South Dakota state champion sprinter, Walker was included in WWE’s fifth class of NIL recruits announced on June 7, 2025. Since its inception in 2021, the NIL initiative has become a direct talent pipeline for WWE, producing multiple NXT names and giving athletes structured access to brand-building support, media coaching, and WWE’s performance resources.

Walker was scouted out of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and joins a growing list of track and field athletes who have transitioned successfully into WWE, most notably former Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who also came from a collegiate track background.

Her signing comes as NXT continues its buildup toward NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 6, in San Antonio, Texas — the brand’s final Premium Live Event of the year.