WWE Launches New Undertaker YouTube Channel

WWE is expanding its digital content strategy with the launch of a dedicated YouTube channel for The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway. The channel, which goes live today, November 19, will serve as the new home for the popular “Six Feet Under” podcast along with an extensive collection of archival and original content. Variety reported the news and provided additional details about WWE’s broader plans for specialty channels.

The new Undertaker-focused channel is part of WWE’s push to create more specialized viewing experiences for fans on YouTube. WWE’s head of digital, Steve Braband, told Variety, “You have to create specialized viewing for fans on YouTube now. We had four channels last year in 2024 on YouTube, and this year, in 2025 we have 14, about to be 15 with this ‘Taker channel.”

The flagship program of the channel will be “Six Feet Under,” which Calaway initially launched independently in 2024 before WWE and Fanatics brought it in-house earlier this year. The show relaunched in June on WWE’s main YouTube channel and is co-hosted by Calaway and his wife, former WWE star Michelle McCool. New episodes will now air exclusively on the Undertaker channel every other Wednesday.

In addition to the podcast, the channel will host a wide range of content centered around The Undertaker’s legendary career. This includes full-length classic matches, compilations of historic rivalries, complete documentaries, and home video releases from WWE’s archives. The lineup also features the 2020 “Last Ride” docuseries, which followed Calaway as he prepared for retirement. Calaway will also create new vlogs and reaction videos for the channel.

“Six Feet Under with The Undertaker” will also present a live show on Friday, December 12, at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., one day before John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.