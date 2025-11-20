CM Punk Calls His Current Run An “Unexpected And Tremendous” Experience

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on WGN TV in Chicago to discuss various topics, including his feelings about being back in the company.

Punk said, “Oh, it’s tremendous. Having — literally having the time of my life. And I think it resonates, I think you can see it. This (having the World Heavyweight Title] is an unexpected treat. And obviously I’m older, I’m more mature. And I feel like I get it now. The weight of this, it isn’t so heavy. But I have more of an understanding now, like, ‘Yeah, this is part of the job.’ And I know some day this is all gonna be over, so I’m just enjoying it.”

On the support of the Chicago fans:

“No, no [it never gets old]. And you saw [in a clip], the one guy hugging me. It’s the warm embrace of Chicago as a whole and I can still feel it. I feel it today. I love being here, I love performing. I was just in Madison Square Garden on Monday night. And the fans in Madison Square Garden are very important and integral to what we do. But to me, obviously the fans in Chicago? Best in the world.”

