Survivor Series 2025 Betting Odds Reveal Major Favorite In Men’s WarGames

The early betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2025 have been released by BetOnline, offering the first glimpse at who oddsmakers expect to triumph on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego. The numbers reveal several clear favorites — and one potential championship shocker.

In the Men’s WarGames Match, the heel squad of The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, and Brock Lesnar opens as the favorite at -250. Their babyface opposition — CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns — enters the bout as +170 underdogs.

These odds shifted significantly after the November 17 edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden, where both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns made surprise returns. Lesnar attacked CM Punk and suplexed Cody Rhodes, only for Reigns to send Lesnar out of the ring with a Superman Punch, officially solidifying the lineup for both teams.

In what may surprise many fans, Dominik Mysterio is currently favored to defeat John Cena and reclaim the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik is listed at -300, while champion Cena sits as a +200 underdog.

The Women’s WarGames Match also has a heavy favorite. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and a mystery partner open at -500, while Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors, and their own mystery partner come in at +300.

The most one-sided odds on the entire card are for the Women’s World Championship Match. Reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer is an overwhelming -5000 favorite against Nikki Bella, who enters at +1200.

Full Snapshot of Early Survivor Series 2025 Odds (via BetOnline):

Intercontinental Championship

John Cena (+200) vs. Dominik Mysterio (-300) (champion)

Men’s WarGames Match

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, Roman Reigns (+170)

vs.

The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker (-250)

Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, TBA (-500)

vs.

Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors, TBA (+300)

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (-5000) (champion) vs. Nikki Bella (+1200)