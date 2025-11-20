Brie Bella Says She Has “One Last Run” Left

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella is strongly hinting that she’s not done in the ring just yet. The former Divas Champion says she believes she has “one last run” left in her — and she wants it to happen alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie opened up about her physical condition and why she feels now might be the right time for a comeback.

“I think there is definitely a last run in me,” Brie said. “I’m at the age, and I’m strong, and I think it’s because I’m working out so hard and I’m feeling good. But, there’s for sure a last run in me.”

Brie added that a return wouldn’t feel complete without teaming with Nikki, who is currently active on the WWE Raw roster.

“Wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it’s with you (Nikki). Wherever that is at, who knows? Whether it’s for one night or 200 nights. We’ll see,” Brie said.

Her comments come during a major career resurgence for Nikki, who reverted to the Bella name earlier this year following her surprise appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble. Nikki recently turned heel and is set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series.

Brie has previously acknowledged that the biggest obstacle to her WWE return has been that her husband — Bryan Danielson — works for AEW. Still, Nikki has publicly pushed for a Bella Twins reunion, saying she hopes the sisters can come back to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships together.

The Bella Twins are among WWE’s most decorated women’s duos. Both are two-time Divas Champions, and they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Brie also held the Divas Championship in 2011.