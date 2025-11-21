Matt Cardona Reveals What Triple H Told Him After His WWE SmackDown Match

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona appeared on NotSam Wrestling to discuss various topics, including his match against LA Knight in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Cardona said, “Listen, I haven’t watched it back. I say this to guys and girls in the indies all the time. Don’t watch yourself back right away. Because you know how you feel about the match, right? Like enjoy the moment. If you think you had a good match — I’m not saying don’t watch it in a week. Of course you want to get better. You want to critique yourself, have others critique you. But if you think you had a good match? Enjoy that moment for a little bit. Because if you just get through the curtain, you’re asking, ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ You’re getting the instant feedback, feedback, feedback, and criticism, how are you going to enjoy it? What are we doing this for if we don’t enjoy it? So maybe in a couple days I’ll watch it and I’ll cringe over a couple things because I’m a perfectionist. But I was happy with the the evening. And I did not want to go and ruin by watching it back like, ‘Oh, I wish I would have done this or that.’”

On what WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque told him after the match:

“Everything was positive. It was such a whirlwind, so I don’t want to paraphrase or even try to remember everything. But everything seemed positive. I got the point [photo with Triple H]. And it’s funny, because as I was just kind of cooling off, I’m like, ‘When was the first time I was in this building?’ It was Albany. So I did a little research… the first time I ever wrestled in Albany — [Curt] Hawkins/Ryder vs. Triple H and Jeff Hardy. I went on WWE.com. I found this picture, like Triple H spine bustering me. Like, how wild is it? First time I’m there, I’m getting spine busted by Triple H. Last time I’m there, getting the finger point.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)