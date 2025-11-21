Eric Bischoff Says Bron Breakker Will Replace John Cena As WWE’s Next Mega Star

As John Cena prepares for his official retirement tour in 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has weighed in on which superstar he believes will carry the torch into the next era.

Speaking with Action Network, Bischoff named Bron Breakker as the future face of WWE.

According to Bischoff, Breakker possesses every major attribute needed to become WWE’s top star: “Bron Breakker [will replace John Cena as the biggest star] because of the discipline, the athleticism and that elusive thing that you’re either born with or you’re not: Charisma. He’s got it all.”

Bischoff believes Breakker has the mental and physical tools, along with the rare “it factor,” to step into the role Cena is vacating.

Bischoff also expressed admiration for Cena’s ability to control the final chapter of his WWE career: “John Cena, right now, is achieving something that very few performers ever get a chance to do, and that’s he’s writing the last sentence of his story in professional wrestling… He gets to close that book and be proud of what he’s done. That’s such an accomplishment, and I’m so happy that John is experiencing that. He deserves to experience that. He’s worked so hard. He’s sacrificed so much.”

Breakker is in the middle of the biggest stretch of his young WWE career. He is a former Intercontinental Champion, a central figure on the main roster, and currently leading The Vision faction in one of WWE’s most dominant ongoing storylines.