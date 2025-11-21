Triple H Calls Upcoming Men’s WarGames Match The “Biggest” In WWE History

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently stated on his Twitter (X) account that the upcoming Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series will be the biggest in the company’s history.

Triple H wrote, “The teams have been set. The biggest WarGames match in @WWE history is official! #SurvivorSeries: WarGames is live Nov. 29 from @PetcoPark. 7e/4p on @espn in US, @netflix internationally.”

The lineup for Men’s WarGames was finalized this past Monday night on RAW at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the main event segment, both teams engaged in a brawl, during which Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns made their returns and joined their respective teams.

Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk to face Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.