WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/21/2025): Denver, CO.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight from “The Centennial State.”

The Friday, November 21, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, airing live at 8/7c on the USA Network for viewers in the United States, and Netflix for international fans.

On tap for the 11/21 installment of the weekly two-hour blue brand program is the latest pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, with Penta vs. Finn Balor and Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes advertised.

Also scheduled for tonight’s primetime program is DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa squaring off against the FrAxiom team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, as well as Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s United States Championship Celebration.

