CM Punk Weighs In On John Cena’s Last Time Is Now Tournament

CM Punk appeared on Mostly Sports to discuss various topics, including the retirement of John Cena.

Punk said, “To me it’s kind of like — the universe will always put you where you need to be. So me coming back two years ago to WWE was really kind of kismet. Because now all of a sudden, John Cena is doing this retirement tour. And I just — the entire step of the way, I’ve just been fortunate to be there to witness it, you know? Like, I feel like, ‘Man, I really — this is where I needed to be. Watching him kind of like gracefully bow out has been just tremendously rewarding, obviously. He’s somebody who — you know, we’re calling him the GOAT. It’s very subjective. But in my lifetime, in my career? Somebody who always led by example, box office superstar. Charismatic through the roof, great on the mic. Does all the pr, you know. YeahOver the last 20 years? 100% the GOAT.”

On the Last Time Is Now Tournament and Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder returning for it:

“Yeah. I mean, I think that’s the idea, right? It’s all kind of a feel good-thing. And because he announced it so far ahead of time and said, ‘Here are my dates, this is what we’re doing,’ I think it’s kind of cathartic. Because then the fans can all kind of come together and we all get to say goodbye to him in real time.”

