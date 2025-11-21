Backstage News On Whether AAA Or TNA Talent Will Be Included In WWE 2K26

Over the past year, WWE has established a working relationship with TNA and has also acquired AAA. Recently, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp in the latest Fightful Select Answers about the possibility of AAA or TNA talent being included in WWE 2K26, which is set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2026, likely between July and September.

Sapp indicated that there is a “significant chance” of adding top or easily marketable AAA talent to the game, along with AAA titles and venues.

He pointed out that including AAA talent is the easier option since WWE is now the parent company of the lucha libre promotion.

On the other hand, Sapp mentioned that incorporating TNA Wrestling is more complicated.

Despite the partnership between WWE and TNA, TNA talent are not under contract with WWE, and TNA operates as its own separate entity. He speculated that while a full TNA roster in WWE 2K26 is unlikely, it may be possible to include a team like the Hardys, or even consider a TNA DLC pack as an alternative.

The WWE 2K series often includes non-contracted talent in its DLC packs, although these tend to come from outside the wrestling world. For example, WWE 2K25 featured several NBA stars in its second DLC pack and streamer KSI in the third.

Most other DLC talent were either under active WWE contracts, Legends deals, or had individual agreements to appear in the game. Therefore, it remains to be seen if TNA talent could be included in next year’s game.