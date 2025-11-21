Kayden Carter Says She And Katana Chance Were “Set Up To Fail” In WWE

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE star Kayden Carter — now known as Lacey Lane — opened up about her tag team run with Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) and the emotional challenges they faced together.

Carter said that while she and Kacy experienced highs and lows as a team, they always had each other to lean on. One moment in particular stood out: their return to SmackDown during WWE’s UK tour.

“Kacy and I had our ups and downs together, and thankfully we had each other to be there for those moments,” Carter said. “I remember — like I’ve said before — her and I returning to SmackDown in the UK, and it just felt like we were set up for failure. We tried to do our best… and it just felt like we were set up to fail, and it was the hardest thing.”

Carter recalled both she and Kacy breaking down backstage after the match.

“We went to the back, and she started having some tears, and then I followed behind her. She said the same thing I was thinking: ‘I just feel like we’re always set up to fail, and we have to work so hard to make something out of nothing. We had to go out there and kill it in three minutes or whatever situation they put us in.’”

Despite the challenges, Carter emphasized how much the team meant to both of them. She said they put everything into their partnership and genuinely believed they could be one of WWE’s top women’s tag teams.

“We knew in our hearts that we fought so hard to be such a good tag team. We’d been a tag team for basically our whole existence in WWE,” Carter said. “And that’s why it was hard for us. It wasn’t shade toward anybody — it’s just that we worked so hard because we wanted so badly to be one of the best tag teams that ever existed. That was a true goal of ours.”