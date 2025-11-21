Carmelo Hayes & Kelani Jordan Confirm Wedding Date Plans

Following their engagement earlier this year, WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have officially confirmed their wedding plans. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jordan revealed when the couple hopes to tie the knot.

Hayes, 31, proposed to Jordan, 27, on July 1, 2025, and the engagement was announced the same day. Now the couple has shared their target timeline for the ceremony.

“Yes, we’re planning on getting married toward the end of next year,” Jordan said. “That is the goal.”

Jordan also spoke about the unique benefits of being in a relationship with someone who works in the same demanding industry. She described their shared understanding of the WWE schedule and lifestyle as a major strength in their relationship.

“I feel it’s a blessing to have someone in the business who knows the schedule, knows the time, the dedication to being the best of the best,” she explained. “He has helped me not only in the ring but also helped me by believing in me. Sometimes he believes in me more than I believe in myself.”

She continued by praising Hayes for the support he provides during challenging moments.

“Actually, that happens a lot of the time,” she said. “It’s amazing to have someone who understands what you’re going through and also has been a champion and also knows what it’s like to be at a top level.”

Jordan concluded by highlighting how important Hayes has been for her personal and professional growth.

“So if you’re at a period where you’re trying to find yourself, he just helps me so much. I’m so thankful for him,” she said.