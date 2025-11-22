Becky Lynch Explodes After Controversial WWE RAW Finish

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The title change occurred under controversial circumstances, as Dupri won the match after a distraction from the returning AJ Lee.

Since the match, Lynch has expressed her frustrations on her Twitter (now X) account, calling the finish “HORRIBLE” and “DISGRACEFUL,” while specifically criticizing referee Jessica Carr. It’s worth noting that Lynch had posted multiple tweets prior to this.

Lynch wrote, “HORRIBLE, DISGRACEFUL finish on RAW!!! Becky Lynch, ME – they call me THE MAN because I’m a WINNER, a MEGA STAR – I absolutely DOMINATED, but somehow the match ends like THAT?! Total CHAOS! And Jessica Carr, the referee CROOKED CARR – acting like she’s running the show! Not saying it’s RIGGED, it might be rigged but I’m not saying it – but it smelled VERY fishy. The PEOPLE know. The PEOPLE saw it. The PEOPLE are ANGRY!!! Worst officiating EVER!!! #WWERAW #ScandalousFinish #JusticeForBecky”

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has consistently stated that the decisions made by referee Carr are final, regardless of how much Lynch expresses her frustration. It remains uncertain whether Lynch will seek a rematch against Dupri or choose to confront Lee first.