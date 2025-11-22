WWE NXT Live Event Results From Bartow, Florida 11/21/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Bartow Armory in Bartow, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Jaida Parker def. Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday def. Bayley Humphrey and Skylar Raye in a Tag Team Match.

– Mike Derudder def. Aaron Fara in a Singles Match.

– Zena Sterling def. Sirena Linton in a Singles Match.

– Lexis King and Brooks Jensen def. Tate Wilder and Nathan Angel in a Tag Team Match.

– NQCC’s Charlie Dempsey def. Shady Elnahas in a Singles Match.

– OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) def. Dante Chen and an unnamed competitor in a Tag Team Match.

– Aigle Blanc def. Malik Blade in a Singles Match.

– ZARIA, WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair def. Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.